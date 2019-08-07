August 7 Morning Rush: President Trump to visit Dayton and El Paso following shootings

1.Wednesday, President Trump is set to visit Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas, the two cities targeted by recent mass shootings. President Trump is expected to meet with survivors, victims’ families and first responders still grieving from the shootings that left 31 dead. However, the president’s trip isn’t being received with open arms. The mayor of Dayton told residents to not be afraid to speak out in opposition.

Full story: Some skeptical as Trump prepares to visit sites of shootings

2. There is concern in Rio Rancho after up to 20 dogs have died in one neighborhood. The homeowners association in the Northern Meadows neighborhood is warning pet owners to keep their dogs inside. Some neighbors are concerned the pets are being poisoned. Rio Rancho Police is involved along with the Animal Control Department. Police are telling pet owners if they think something could be wrong, to first take their pet to the vet and then to file a police report.

Full story: Increase in reported dog poisonings puts Rio Rancho neighborhood on edge

3. A dry and mild start to the day for New Mexico but temperature are going to warm above average with a few storms. Wednesday afternoon, scattered thunderstorms will develop once we add in a touch of daytime heating.

Full story: Christopher’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

4. A group of New Mexico United fans are taking matters into their own hands to spread the team’s news. Somos Unidos News is a publication sparked from the passion for New Mexico soccer and covers players’ interviews, features fans, and has a kids’ section by United’s mini reporter, Little Miss. Those behind the publication say they now cover more than just the game and now include community events along with a community calendar. Their next goal is to start covering school sports during United’s offseason.

Full story: New Mexico United fans producing their own newspaper, Somos Unidos News

5. A woman is trying to get her Albuquerque-inspired children’s book off the ground. Two years ago, Kelly Airhart and her family were in town. However, her children had a hard time pronouncing Albuquerque and would call it “Albert’s cookie”. Then came her book, ‘Albert’s Cookie’ which is about Albert and his high-flying adventure with his quirky cookie.

Full story: Woman launches Kickstarter to publish children’s book inspired by Albuquerque

Top Morning Stories: