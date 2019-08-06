August 6th Morning Rush: Family mourns Santa Fe native killed in El Paso shooting

1. The names of all 22 victims killed in the El Paso shooting have been released. The number grew Monday when two more people died from their injuries at the hospital. Among the victims is a Santa Fe native 86-year-old Angie Engilsbee who was standing in line at checkout when she was shot and killed. Others include parents who shielded their two-month-old baby from the gunfire, a war hero and a bus driver. The Mexican Government said eight of its citizens died in the attack and a 66-year-old man from Germany.

Full Story: Family mourns Santa Fe native killed in El Paso shooting

2. Tuesday is National Night Out, an event where people can meet their neighbors and police. In light of the recent shootings in El Paso and Dayton, officers say being there is more important than ever. Members of the Albuquerque Police Department including the chief and commanders will be at Tuesday nights events to talk about how to deal with these shootings. Albuquerque Fire Rescue will also be out Tuesday night. First responders take care of the victims of the tragedy and can answer questions should people have them. Many of these public events Tuesday night will also offer barbecues or games and live entertainment.

Full Story: National Night Out serving as an important community resource amid recent mass shootings

3. A few spot storms across central, northern & southwestern New Mexico this morning–including parts of Albuquerque and Santa Fe.

Full Story: Christopher’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

4. New Mexico Congresswoman Deb Haaland is part of a lawsuit by a group of Kentucky teenagers who went viral in January. Lawyers for teens claim Haaland and others defamed them on Twitter, by tweeting “false” statements about a January 2019 incident on the Washington Mall. The lawsuit is asking Haaland, politicians, celebrities and journalists to pay up to $50,000 in damages to each of the eight defendants.

Full Story: NM Congresswoman Haaland facing lawsuit over ‘Covington Boys’ tweets

5. The Albuquerque Isotopes are looking to take another top spot. They’re now in the running to win a jersey contest and need your help to bring home the win. The team’s “Science Night” jersey is one of 35 in the running for the ‘Best Specialty Jersey’ in Minor League Baseball. The first round of voting is now underway through Friday.

Full Story: Albuquerque Isotopes compete for best MiLB specialty jersey

Morning’s Top Stories