August 5th Morning Rush: Prosecutors declare El Paso shooting a case of ‘domestic terrorism’

1. Grieving continues in El Paso after 20 people were killed and 26 were injured while shopping Saturday morning. Federal prosecutors are treating the deadly shooting at an El Paso Walmart as domestic terrorism. Authorities say a 21-year-old Patrick Crusius is accused of opening fire with a rifle that was lawfully purchased and legal to carry in the state of Texas. Authorities say Crusius walked into a crowded shopping center in El Paso shooting and killing 20 people and injuring dozens of others. The FBI remains on the scene after launching a civil rights hate crime investigation. Police say Crusius left a document denouncing the increasing Hispanic population in Texas.

2. In the wake of the mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio an Albuquerque city councilor is responding with legislation. Monday Councilor Isaac Benton plans on introducing a resolution in support of the so-called Extreme Firearm Protection Order. It allows concerned families to work with law enforcement to keep someone who may be suicidal or violent from having a gun. The order was struck down in the last legislative session. However, Benton says it’s needed amid a behavioral health crisis. Benton hopes a similar resolution will be considered at the roundhouse next year.

3. A mild and dry morning for New Mexico Monday. This afternoon, isolated thunderstorms will develop once we add in a touch of daytime heating.

4. A New Mexico man stuck in a Mexican hospital for weeks is expected to come home. Earlier this month the family of Heber Vizcaino’s started fundraising to pay his Mexico City hospital bill after he got sick on a family vacation. That payment was required up-front. Sunday, Vizcaino’s sister-in-law says they raised enough to release and fly him to Presbyterian in Albuquerque.

5. A Billy the Kid expert is weighing in on the state’s most famous outlaw 138 years after his death. Paul Hutton says there’s a lot that people did not know about the outlaw. Hutton says the kid fought on the side of the poor ranchers, the Hispanic sheepherders and was fluent in Spanish. Billy is often remembered for his dark side.

Morning’s Top Stories