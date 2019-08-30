August 30 Morning Rush: Social media threat results in increased police presence at 2 Albuquerque high schools

1.Two northeast Albuquerque high schools will have an increased police presence Friday after a social media threat made its way around two campuses. Thursday morning, a Snapchat post caught the attention of students at Eldorado High School threatening to harm staff and students at an assembly Friday. Police began an investigation and traced the alleged threat back to Manzano and stated that school was the intended target. Additional police will be at both schools on Friday.

Full story: Increased police presence at 2 Albuquerque high schools following social media threat

2. A controversial group looking to open a shelter for immigrant teens is awaiting CYFD approval. VisionQuest is a private, for-profit company hoping to house undocumented teen boys at a facility near the University of New Mexico. The DOJ says there have been credible allegations of physical and mental abuse against the group. Now, locals are speaking up, hoping the state denies their proposal despite a federal office awarding nearly $3 million to open the facility. Albuquerque’s mayor says they’ve yet to receive an application but hinted that the group’s policies may not align with Albuquerque’s values.

Full story: Group planning to open migrant facility near UNM

3. Temperatures will heat up very quickly Friday afternoon. Highs will climb into the 80s, 90s, and 100s which is well above average. Isolated afternoon storms are possible across the higher terrain of New Mexico.

Full story: Christopher’s Friday Morning Forecast

4. Friday, all of the city of Albuquerque’s 150 crossing guards will take part in specialized training, helping them to better serve the kids they interact with every day. They will work with the Albuquerque Police Department to learn the signs of child abuse as well as what to do if they think a child needs support. APD’s Crimes Against Children and Crisis Intervention teams will lead the two-hour training.

Full story: Metro crossing guards to receive special training from APD

5. Grab your appetities because a New Mexico favorite is reopening on Friday. Once a favorite spot to grab a green chile cheeseburger, and a past winner of “Throwdown with Bobby Flay,” Buckhorn GTavern closed in December after owner Bobby Olguin’s bout with cancer. Now, another local family, the Sichlers are behind a renovation and reopening but they say the burger will stay the same. They’ve even re-hired and got training from past chefs and Buckhorn burger masters.

Full story: Buckhorn Tavern brings back famous green chile cheeseburger under new owners

Top Morning Stories