August 29 Morning Rush: Family and friends grieve murdered Navy veteran

1.Authorities say a teen was involved in the shooting death of a Navy veteran. A friend says Angel Gonzalez, a father of two went missing last week after a night out with friends. Last Wednesday, a woman in Tohajiilee says she and Gonzalez were in a van drinking at 4 a.m. when she says two males approached them demanding their beer and money. The woman says Gonzalez fought with one of the men before he was shot and killed. Now, family and friends are mourning the tragic loss. Police have identified one suspect, 19-year-old Tristain Cadman is charged with Gonzalez’ s murder.

2. The Albuquerque teen who pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide is expected to be sentenced Thursday. In October of 2017, Dominic Rougemont was behind the wheel of a car, fleeing from police when he ran into another car at Eubank and Menaul killing 23-year-old D’Markus Blea. He has pleaded guilty to four charges and is facing 21-years behind bars.

3. Dry air will keep Albuquerque in the 90s for the majority of the week. Temperatures will be close to record-setting near Four corners today and tomorrow.

4. You can make a difference in the lives of students in Title One schools, KRQE is hosting a phone bank to raise money for our Shoes for Kids campaign. With the help of partners like Assistance League of Albuquerque and Kirtland Federal Credit Union, over 15,000 pairs of new shoes have been distributed. The goal Thursday is to raise $10,000.

5. The Isotopes are playing their last home game of the season on Thursday in the final game of their four-game series against the Las Vegas Aviators. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

Top Morning Stories