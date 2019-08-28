August 28 Morning Rush: APD seeks tips in 2017 shooting death of UNM student

1.The Albuquerque Police Department is asking for the public’s help as they try to track down someone who killed a University of New Mexico student. Police say in February 2017, 26-year-old Juan Carlos Romero was found shot and killed on the sidewalk on Central and Stanford across from the university entrance. The case remains unsolved today and APD is renewing its call for tips.

Full story: APD renews call for tips in UNM student’s murder

2. A Bernalillo County commissioner is looking to resolve the ongoing lapel cameral debate. The Albuquerque Journal reports Commissioner Debbie O’Malley plans to introduce a resolution to double the amount of funding as well as come up with a plan to get the cameras. Last year, the county set aside $500,000 to increase the number of dash cams in deputy patrol units. Earlier this month, Sheriff Manny Gonzales says he only wants an upgrade to the existing units.

Full story: Bernalillo County commissioner proposes another resolution to BCSO camera debate

3. Isolated morning storms are expected across southeast New Mexico with temperatures starting out mild the 50s, 60s, and 70s. Temperatures will quickly warm this afternoon into the 90s for south, central and west New Mexico.

Full story: Christopher’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

4. Bernalillo County continues its search for a location to build a new shelter to help vulnerable teens, many are victims of sex trafficking. Officials say treating these cases are difficult because there hasn’t been a facility where the victims can get treated and feel comfortable helping with investigations. Recently, commissioners approved $1 million to either build or remodel an existing building. So far, 40 cases of minors being trafficked have been reported in the state this year, with the majority being in Albuquerque. Most of the victims range in age from 12 to 18-years-old.

Full story: County approves $1 million for metro-area youth sex trafficking victim safe house

5. A grandfather and granddaughter are back home after taking their adventures from New Mexico to the top of one of the seven summits. Dean Bair and his granddaughter Chloe Lamb started training a year ago to hit their goal, the peak of Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania which is th highest point in Africa with an ascent of 19,341 feet.

Full story: Albuquerque grandfather and granddaughter climb Mt. Kilimanjaro

Top Morning Stories