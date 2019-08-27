August 27th Morning Rush: Suspect in Hobbs triple homicide in trouble before

1. A hearing is scheduled for later this week to see whether the teen suspected in the shooting deaths of three people at a house party in Hobbs will stay behind bars until trial. Bishop Henderson is still not charged with murder. New court documents reveal 19-year-old Henderson Bishop was the DJ at the party over the weekend. A witness claims to have saw him shoot a man in the face. Police have not said why they believe he opened fire. Khalil Carter, 18, was killed along with 24-year old Kristal Avena and 22-year old Lamar Lee Kane Jr. As of right now, Henderson is charged with aggravated assault.

2. An Albuquerque family is asking for your help to get justice in the hit and run death of their loved one. Last month 15-year-old Manny Tapia was on his way home when he was struck near Coors and Ellison. Monday his family asked for the public’s help finding the stolen truck connected to his death. Police say Juan Ramirez was driving the truck. Now, prosecutors say no one knows where that truck is. Police say the truck is a dark blue, GMC Sierra truck with the license plate 716TJC.

3. A windy morning for the ABQ Metro as the backdoor cold front has worked its way into central New Mexico overnight.

4. A new election law that could have shifted the election cycles for district attorneys is now shut down by the New Mexico Supreme Court. Initially, the law sought to move all DA elections to 2022 when the governor gets elected. That would have given some DA’s a couple of extra years in office. Eight DA’s sued to block the change and won saying state law only allows for four-year terms. They also removed provisions to change election years for district attorneys and magistrate court judges.

5. The Isotopes are not only back on the diamond Tuesday, but it’s KRQE Cares night at the ballpark. The Isotopes are taking on the Las Vegas Aviators for the second match in their four-game series. They beat the Aviators Monday night 8-7. The first pitch for Tuesday’s game is set for 6:35 p.m. Also, please bring a pair of new shoes to donate to help KRQE put shoes on kids in Title 1 schools.

Morning Top Stories