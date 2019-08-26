August 26th Morning Rush: Teen arrested after deadly shooting in Hobbs

1. A teen is behind bars in connection to a triple murder in southern New Mexico. Bishop Henderson, 19, is facing charges in connection with the shooting at the house party that left three people dead and four wounded early Sunday morning. One of the victims, 22-year-old Lamar Lee Kane Jr., was a college basketball player for the University of the Southwest in Hobbs. The other two victims identified as 24-year-old Kristal Avena and 18-year-old Khalil Carter. Police are still searching for a motive.

2. New Mexico’s ski industry officials are taking on a rumor that Texas created some of the state’s favorite ski areas. They say the tale of “Ski the Republic of Texas” is a myth, but its origin is unknown. If you look online there are maps, a Facebook page and countless other websites boasting places like Ski Santa Fe and Taos have been “great snow for Texans since 1836.” With the claim that had geographic not changed when it did, that these areas would be in Texas. However, New Mexico’s ski officials say that’s never been this case and all this new buzz is just clever marketing. George Brooks with Ski New Mexico says even though all of these spots were part of Texas at one point, they didn’t become ski spots until decades after New Mexico became its own state in 1912.

3. Dry air hanging on across much of New Mexico today. This will allow temperatures to soar this afternoon.

4. Rio Rancho police are looking for the person responsible for tearing an American flag off a home and vandalizing the property. The Grant family says they went to lunch Saturday afternoon and when they came back their American flag was laying in the road in front of the house and ranch dressing had been smeared on a truck. The couple says they were distraught as to why someone would disrespect the flag like that. Police say the suspect could face larceny charges for removing the flag.

5. An Albuquerque teen will find out next month if he received his Eagle Scout rank by helping veterans in a big way. Arlen Lovesee is a decorated Boy Scout. He says he’s been a Boy Scout since the age of 7-years-old and was always determined to earn this Eagle Scout ranking. Over the past three months, he’s been working on a big project, spending countless hours organizing and collecting comfort items for local veterans. Arlen says it’s a project close to his heart because his grandfather is a World War II veteran.

Morning’s Top Stories