August 23 Morning Rush: Police shoot, kill suspect following NE Albuquerque altercation

1.Albuquerque Police continue their investigation into the death of a man who was shot by officers on Thursday. Police say they received a 911 call about a man waving a gun at people on Eubank near I-40 right by the Walmart. Officers say when they arrived, there was an altercation and the man was shot. Investigators are saying it’s too early to know if the man had a gun and it’s still unclear how many officers fired their weapons. APD says officers tried less lethal options before he was killed.

2. A New Mexico rancher is offering a reward to try to find the individuals she claims shot and poisoned her animals. Seventy-one-year-old Cheryl Crist operates an 856-acre ranch in Mountainair. She says about one month ago, one of her horses was shot and weeks later, another one was shot. She also claims someone killed her goats. Crist says State POlice told her to put cameras around her property which she claims were stolen also. Anyone with information is asked to call the Torrance County Sheriff’s Office.

3. A mild and dry morning is expected Friday for most of New Mexico and southern Colorado. Dy air is beginning to push into northwest New Mexico and will continue to advance east today.

4. It’s becoming a booming industry in New Mexico as a two-day cannabis and hemp-focused career fair is taking place in Albuquerque. Cannabis NM Staffing is putting on the event and is bringing in everyone from registered nurses to dispensaries and agriculture. This is already the second job fair that Cannabis NM is hosting this year. Friday’s career fair will run from noon to 5 p.m. while the symposium and workforce education will kick off Saturday at 8 a.m.

5. The season is wrapping up fast, but the Isotopes will be back in action Friday night as they take on the Fresno Grizzlies at home at Isotopes Park. The ‘Topes are coming off of a win Thursday night against the Grizzlie winning 7 to 9.

Top Morning Stories