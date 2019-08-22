August 22 Morning Rush: State Police officer suspended after teen accuses him of rape

1.A State Police officer is on leave after being accused of raping a teenage girl. The accusations stem from when the now officer was an assistant soccer coach for the girl’s team at Grants High School. The teen says back in March, the officer lured her into his car, held her against her will, and sexually assaulted her. The teenager’s mother says she told three different teachers about what happened but it was never reported. The officer was fired from his coaching job and has been placed on leave by State Police pending an investigation.

Full story: State Police officer suspended after teen accuses him of rape

2. Teachers at Albuquerque Public Schools are celebrating a raise. Wednesday night, the teacher’s union and district came to an agreement to get the most experienced teachers more money. The state legislature passed salary increases for all APS teachers this session but some called those raises unfair and unequal. Teachers with less than 25-years experience saw a 10 to 14% raise while teacher and other personnel with more than 25-years only saw a 6% raise. Wednesday night, an amended version passed, boosting the most experienced teachers raise to 7%.

Full story: Teachers union negotiates more raises for some APS staff

3. Moisture is trending down, especially across western New Mexico. Thunderstorms will be less likely Thursday across the metro. The highlight of the forecast will be scattered storms for the eastern plains that’ll hold on to modest moisture for the evening.

Full story: Connor’s Thursday Morning Forecast

4. A New Mexico woman is using her own traumatic experience to help people going through similar situations. Becky Johnson, a sexual assault survivor, will be running 42-miles all while collecting donations for fellow sexual assault survivors. Johnson says she found running as a way to rind inner peace after the assault. Friday, on her 42nd birthday, she will run from Farmington to Shiprock before wrapping up in Nenahanzad.

Full story: New Mexico woman running 42 miles in honor of sexual assault survivors

5. Friday, a 12-year-old Santa Fe boy will have the chance to showcase his incredible musical talents at the New Mexico Platinum Music Awards. Kayden Kelly is quite the talent. He’s been playing piano since he was five and has a unique skill for memorizing touch musical compositions. This summer, he spent time touring and playing for crowds in Latvia and Austria.

Full story: 12-year-old Santa Fe boy’s piano skills impress worldwide audience

Top Morning Stories