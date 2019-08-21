August 21 Morning Rush: Man accused of driving erratically while waving gun shot by police

1.The investigation continues into an officer-involved shooting in Albuquerque. APD says this began Tuesday with a man doing donuts in the middle of San Mateo and Central then officers caught him doing the same thing at San Mateo and Lomas. Witnesses and police say they found the man waving a gun outside the car window. Police say they told the individual to drop the weapon and when he didn’t they shot him. The man is still in the hospital Wednesday morning. Police are asking any witnesses who left the scene before giving a statement to call 242-COPS.

2. Glass companies are now working double-time to keep up with the vandals and break-ins hitting Albuquerque including a string of attacks on a local church. It seems vandals have struck the Metropolitan Community Church again making it six times in two weeks. Meanwhile, Metropolitan Community Church says APD and City Councilor Pat Davis have reached out offering to help improve their security.

3. A dry and mile Wednesday morning is expected but dep moisture is in place. This will lead to numerous showers and storms this afternoon and evening for New Mexico.

4. Safety improvements could soon be coming to Lead and Coal after a neighborhood group asked the city for help. Residents near the area started the Lead-Coal Safety Brigade. They argue that their neighborhood streets weren’t made for high volumes of traffic and they want the city to do more to protect them. The city says over the past ten years, they’ve invested $25 million improving Lead and Coal like shortening traffic lights to prevent speeders.

5. Some big changes are on the way for the Duke City Gladiators, the team is now moving up into a whole new league. The team will leave the CIF as back to back champions entering the Indoor Football League. The move to the IFL has been in the works for quite some time. The IFL is based in Nebraska and currently has 12 teams with plans to expand to 16 in the future.

