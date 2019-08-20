August 20th Morning Rush: Investigators say Marine’s murder was stemmed from random encounter

1. Francisco Gomez is facing a murder charge for the death of a Marine. Deputies say Gomez’s girlfriend told them that he shot the Marine six times. She also added that their encounter was random. Matthew Gurule’s body was found outside of Belen Saturday. Investigators say Francisco Gomez shot Gurule during a robbery. Gomez and his girlfriend Jeannine Willard were seen on surveillance using Gurule’s credit cards soon after. Deputies say Willard later told investigators Gomez randomly approached Gurule, the two argued and that’s when Gomez opened fire. A court date for Gomez has not yet been set.

2. The city will soon relaunch a program in the effort to prevent mass shootings. “Project Guardian” connects the Albuquerque Police Department with other agencies like the FBI, New Mexico State Police and Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office. They’ll work together to identify potential threats while sharing information through a database. Another priority is holding community meetings with schools, businesses and places of worship. The program will also provide “lifesaver training” to all city employees.

3. A mild & dry morning but moisture is on the increase across central New Mexico.

4. The University of New Mexico is moving forward with a lawsuit against the feds. The university is suing the State Department, U.S. Attorney General and the FBI for not allowing one of their professors to return to New Mexico. In June, Dr. Hammam Yahya visited his home in Palestine on paternity leave. When he left, he applied for a visa to be able to come back to the United States to work. The university’s attorney says it has yet to be approved.

5. A unique “pay to break things” business is days away from opening its doors in Albuquerque. The so-called “ABQ Rage Room” opens Thursday where people can break all sorts of fragile and sturdy objects. Rafael Tigay and Alexis Hassley are among the local co-owners starting the business. They hope it gives a place for people to do something fun and release some stress.

Morning’s Top Stories