August 19th Morning Rush: Video shows interview with woman accusing Jon Jones of battery

1. New police video shows officers talking to the woman who accused UFC fighter Jon Jones of battery. The alleged incident took place in April at an Albuquerque strip club. In the video, the woman tells officers Jones slapped her, had her in a chokehold and kissed her neck. Jones continues denying all allegations and pleaded not guilty to the charges. A trial is set for next month.

2. A Santa Fe artist will begin repairing one of his sculptures after it was vandalized in the middle of the day. Martin Helldorfer is the artist who created the sculpture in the Oshara Plaza in Santa Fe. It is a huge wind chime that doubles as a Native American prayer. Neighbors say they found letters from the sculpture strewn about. There are now concerns this could be a hate crime and plans are in place to get surveillance cameras at the plaza location.

3. A mild start to the work week with temperatures in the 50s, 60s & 70s. Another afternoon of above-average temperatures for New Mexico and southern Colorado.

4. Albuquerque Public Schools are welcoming families back in French, German and Japanese this year. APS is launching a new video series reaching out to families in different languages and helping them with everything from adjusting to a new school, to teaching kids about finances. The video goes beyond just English and Spanish. It even covers Ukrainian, Arabic, Russian and Navajo. APS says it’s a way to highlight the diversity of the district and build that connection with as many families as possible. APS says right now most of its videos are in English and Spanish, but it will release different videos throughout the school year.

5. You can have a hand in helping New Mexico United win a fun contest. Right now, the team is in the running for three different contests in the USL. They include Meow Wolf Night, Favorite Tifo for a Kevaughn Frater display; and Favorite City to Visit. So far New Mexico United leads all three categories. You can show your support by voting.

Morning’s Top Stories