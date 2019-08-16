August 16 Morning Rush: APS’ net share of state security funds is $0

1.APS will get $0 of state security funds this year. According to the Albuqureque Journal, for the 2019-2020 school year, APS applied for an estimated $17 million of the $46 million set aside by the Legislature for school security. However, according to the state’s funding council, APS won’t see a dime. The council says the so-called award money will go toward paying off APS’ existing balance to the state. The Journal reports the district planned to use the funds for more card access door locks and additional fencing at city schools.

Full story: APS will not receive state funds from School Security Program

2. A New Mexico family hopes to get justice when the man who allegedly robbed them is sentenced in a separate case. Maria Gonzales says a man robbed her at knife-point while she was visiting her father’s grave last year. Detectives were able to identify 46-year-old Raul Vargas as the alleged robber after he was caught robbing a Family Dollar. Authorities say he confessed to robbing Gonzales the year before.

Full story: Feds bust man accused of robbing family at New Mexico cemetery

3. Pleasant morning temperatures across New Mexico and southern Colorado-starting out in the 40s, 50s, 60s, and 70s. Temperatures will quickly warm Friday afternoon into the 80s, 90s, and 100s.

Full story: Christopher’s Friday Morning Forecast

4. It’s a ‘No’ for Pokemon at one Rio Rancho business complex after months of players crowding its parking lots and sidewalks. The Colores de Cabezon complex is a popular spot for ‘Pokemon Go’ however The Family Connection, which provides counseling and therapy says some players would be alongside counseling rooms which affects clients’ privacy.

Full story: Rio Rancho business complex puts up ‘No Pokémon’ signs

5. Albuquerque will celebrate the end of the season Saturday with its Westside Summerfest. The annual event will take place in a new spot, at Ventana Ranch Community Park instead of the Cottonwood Mall. The event will feature local food, brews, a market with handcrafted goods, and music.

Full story: Celebrate the end of the season at Westside Summerfest

Top Morning Stories