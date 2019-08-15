August 15 Morning Rush: Community donates after Albuquerque vendor mugged

1.Police are searching for attackers who violently mugged a well-known Albuquerque vendor for his earnings. That vendor, Galen Koen is recovering and is also thanking his neighbors and customers who donated money to help him pay for his medical bills. Koen was selling corn for a Moriarty farm near Tramway and Montgomery when he says two men punched, choked, and then robbed him. A day later, he was back at the same intersection working just as he’s done for 15 years now. The Moriarty farm that Koen does business for is now providing him extra security.

Full story: Neighbors donate after well-known Albuquerque vendor mugged

2. Stephen Casaus, the stepfather of Omaree Varela is scheduled to be resentenced for the boy’s death. Omaree’s mother Synthia kicked the 9-year-old to death in 2013 and Casaus was convicted of child abuse resulting in death for not calling 911. Last year, the court of appeals overturned that conviction saying no one proved Omaree would have survived if Casaus had called 911.

Full story: Stepfather of Omaree Varela returns to court

3. Dry winds will make it difficult for any storms to develop north of I-40. South of I-40 there will be a decent batch of mountain thunderstorms by the afternoon.

Full story: Connor’s Thursday Morning Forecast

4. Belen Police are looking for the person responsible for stealing American flags around town. Authorities say since Monday, several flags have been stolen from places including the VFW, the firehouse, and the 9/11 Memorial Park. Police say they are looking for a Hispanic man with a heavy build and a salt and pepper beard. The thief could be charged with larceny and trespassing.

Full story: Belen ‘flag thief’ accused of stealing American flags

5. An Albuquerque man is being hailed a hero and being honored for saving a life by using skills he learned at a training course with Albuquerque Fire Rescue. Last month, Scott Andrus came across a motorcycle crash near Santa Fe. The impact launched the rider off the bike and left him badly injured. Andrus was the first to the scene and was able to use lifesaving training he learned only two months prior by AFR.

Full story: Man honored for helping save a life after taking AFR safety course

Top Morning Stories