August 14 Morning Rush: Albuquerque church vandalized 3 times in one week

1.An Albuquerque church is cleaning up after being vandalized three times in a week. Members of the Metropolitan Community Church are left asking why after windows were broken with rocks. Pastor Judith Maynard isn’t sure why they’ve been targeted but can only guess, saying the church is known for welcoming all people. The repair costs are estimated at around $1,000.

2. Charges remain dismissed against an Albuquerque man accused of leading officers on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash. But the driver who police say he crashed into is now suing him. State Police say two years ago, they were chasing Eddilberto Alderete when he crashed at Carlisle and Central. Charges for the chase were dismissed because a key witness could not be interviewed on time. The key witness in the chase was Alderete’s female passenger.

3. Severe storms are impacting northeast New Mexico Wednesday morning. Main hazards are large hail and damaging winds. Severe storms continue into the afternoon for areas east of the central mountains.

4. The search continues for a missing Colorado man at a New Mexico lake. Seventy-eight-year-old JOhn Raymen Porter was last seen last week on his sailboat at Navajo Lake.

5. Meow Wolf in Santa Fe could soon be getting bigger. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that the art collective is in talks to build a four-story, 75,000 -square foot office building to its creative studio. They plan to roll out the first look with the public at a neighborhood meeting on Monday.

Top Morning Stories