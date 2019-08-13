August 13th Morning Rush: Police search for suspect in deadly car wash shooting

1. Police are offering up a $1,000 reward hoping to get a lead to the arrest of an accused murderer. Investigators are looking for 22-year-old Jerred Holguin. Police say he is the man seen captured on video last month at the Rocky Mountain Car Wash on San Mateo near Lomas, pulling a gun and then fatally shooting Matthew Shaw who was walking by. After releasing the video, police say tipsters including Holguin’s mother helped identify him. If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers at 843-STOP.
2. The family of a missing veteran continues their search weeks after the marine disappeared. Matthew Gurule was last seen leaving Isleta Casino two weeks ago. Soon after his car was found burned near Rio Communities. Monday his family and volunteers searched the river near Belen hoping to find answers. Last week, Belen Police arrested two people they say are possibly connected to the disappearance. They were charged after police say they were caught using Gurule’s credit cards.
3. A pleasant morning with temperatures in the 50s, 60s & 70s. The morning will be dry for the entire state.
4. The Governor’s Office is considering whether to extend background checks on private gun sales to the sellers. Right now, a background check is only required for a buyer. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham says that adding background checks on gun sellers might allow authorities to better track the movement of firearms. This comes as the governor prepares for a public safety summit to address emergency response in the wake of recent mass shootings.
5. The Isotopes are in the final five of a nationwide contest. It’s all centered around chemistry-themed jerseys that debuted at the Isotopes’ first-ever “Science Night” on Friday. They’re in the running for Minor League Baseball’s Golden Bobblehead Award.
Morning’s Top Stories
- First-year teachers receive inaugural awards in honor of late Taft Middle School teacher
- Texas man wanted for murdering pregnant teen arrested in Albuquerque
- FBI seek sex abuse suspect awaiting trial in New Mexico
- Still no progress in case of teen accused of running over, killing man
- NMSU forced to delay opening of new dormitory
- Master plan outlines $60mil in construction at Albuquerque’s Double Eagle Airport
- Starship featuring Mickey Thomas cancels Westside Summerfest appearance
- ‘One Albuquerque’ sculpture moves to new location
- Four-legged New Mexico icon passes away
- Elementary school principal performs back-to-school rap
- ABQ Animal Welfare offering $5 adoption fees for ‘Clear the Shelters’ event