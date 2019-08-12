August 12th Morning Rush: APS gets rid of crosswalk aide at Tony Hillerman Middle School

1. It’s the first day of school for Albuquerque Public School students, but parents and students at Tony Hillerman Middle School on the Westside will not see their usual campus security helping students cross the street. This comes after APS says parents would often park across the street from the school during pick up and drop off and have their children cross Rainbow Boulevard. Parents say they’re not happy about the change. Students will now have to cross at the Rainbow and Woodmont intersection or APS says parents can reach out to the city to request a crossing guard.

2. Attorney general Hector Balderas says he’ll continue to investigate the crimes allegedly committed in the state by Jeffrey Epstein. The millionaire committed suicide in jail Saturday in New York. Last month Balderas said he was in contact with survivors and looking into the alleged sex crimes at Epstein’s Zorro Ranch near Stanley. The AG’s Office told the Santa Fe Mexican despite Epstein’s death the state will continue to investigate all allegations connected to Epstein’s case in New Mexico.

3. This morning will start out pleasant and in the 40s, 50s & 60s. This afternoon will be much drier than the weekend. Only storm chances will remain across the higher terrain of western New Mexico and NE parts of the state–very isolated in nature.

4. The gateway into Albuquerque’s Barelas neighborhood is getting a face-lift. The Orpheum Community hub mural off Second Street and Coal Avenue highlights the unique culture of the Barelas neighborhood. The mural pays homage to the iconic railyards, film industry, traditional weddings and more. The artist behind the project says the goal is to revitalize the historic downtown, railyard and Barelas neighborhoods. There is an unveiling of the mural Monday at 1:30 p.m.

5. Some kids on Kirtland Air Force Base are getting a generous donation for members of the military and their families. “Fill the Pack” is a partnership between a local tech company and the Boys and Girls Club, giving school supplies to thousands of kids in military families around the country. Each child received items like notebooks and pens, water bottles and lunch bags. Local tech company Raytheon also created a STEM center of innovation at Kirtland.

Morning’s Top Stories