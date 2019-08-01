August 1 Morning Rush: Albuquerque police identify suspect in deadly car wash shooting

1.The Albuquerque Police Department is searching for a suspect in a deadly car wash shooting. Police are searching for 22-year-old Jerred Holguin who they say was seen in a video pulling a gun then fatally shooting Matthew Shaw last week. After releasing the video, police say they received tips including from Holguin’s mother who helped identify him. He is now on the run, facing a murder charge. One week prior to the shooting, Holguin was arrested and released for another gun threat.

2. Bernalillo County commissioners could soon meet with the BCSO sheriff to discuss his plans on spending money set aside for dash cameras. Last year, Bernalillo County commissioners earmarked $500,000 to outfit all of the BCSO vehicles with dash cams. Instead, Sheriff Manny Gonzales says he will use the funds to upgrade cams already on existing vehicles. Since the money was set aside by county commissioners, both the sheriff and the commission will have to agree on how the money is spent.

3. Dewpoints are rising and so are chances for thunderstorms. Most mountains throughout New Mexico will get a shot at rain on Thursday. Rain might be able to fall on the east side of Albuquerque again, while the high pressure holds most of the city dry.

4. Two UNM students are now facing federal charges, accused of being a part of an international scheme. U.S. federal prosecutors say Samantha Almodovar and another unnamed student worked with three other hackers from the U.S., China, and Nigeria. Prosecutors say from 2013 to 2014, they sent phishing emails to employees at 15 universities across the country. The indictment says the hackers got away with at least $61,000. If convicted, they could face 30 years behind bars.

5. A find made halfway around the world shows Blake’s Lotaburger is going international. A man found a Blake’s t-shirt for sale in a store in Tokyo, Japan, posting it on Twitter. A senior analyst for Blake’s says despite it being found so far away, they’re not surprised. The tourist says the shirt in a boutique called Beauty and Youth and retails for 6,000 Japenese yet which is around $55. The local chain says they’re happy to see the brand around the world and hope when people see it, they’ll think of New Mexico and of course, green chile.

Top Morning Stories