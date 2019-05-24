Athletes prepare for 2019 National Senior Games; volunteers needed

The city of Albuquerque is gearing up to host this year’s 2019 National Senior Games, which begins next month. There will be more than 13,000 athletes competing this year.

The largest multi-sport event in the world for senior athletes, the Games will take place from June 14 to June 25 and is free for the public to attend. The games are presented by Humana in New Mexico, with support from the city and state.

A complimentary shuttle will operate during the 2019 National Senior Games to specific sports venues and hotels in the Albuquerque area.

The Games promise to provide the best facilities and amenities set against a unique backdrop of culture, history and natural beauty in the Land of Enchantment.

Athlete Chris Sylvan, who will be competing in the 800-meter run and 1500 meter track event, discusses his time at the games and looks forward to represent his hometown of Albuquerque.

Volunteer Coordinator Brian Morris encourages the public to volunteer at the event.

Click here to register as a 2019 NSG volunteer.

For more information on the 2019 National Senior Games, click here.