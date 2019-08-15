Assistance League, Kirtland Federal Credit Union unite to support KRQE Cares Shoes for Kids







One out of four children lives in poverty in New Mexico with thousands of children never having owned a new pair of shoes. KRQE Cares Shoes for Kids program looks to change that by getting new shoes to children in Title 1 schools in Albuquerque.

Community Relations Director at KRQE Media Group, Carolyn Rush explains that after learning that shoes were among the most needed items for local school children in Albuquerque Public Schools, KRQE partnered with the Assistance League of Albuquerque and Kirtland Federal Credit Union to help put shoes on the feet of every child in the school.

KRQE Cares will then visit local Title 1 schools and provide new shoes for every child in the school.

President and CEO of Kirtland Federal Credit Union, Tom Shoemaker explains that their company is closely tied to Kirtland Air Force Base and understands that families there extend into the community.

“We went to eight schools last year, we are excited about doing the same this year,” said Shoemaker.

“It is really meaningful to those children and it also makes you feel good, said Jan Davis, president-elect of Assistance League of Albuquerque. Davis adds that this work would not be possible without the help from their partners.

Kirtland Federal Credit Union presented a $10,000 check to KRQE Cares and the Assistance League to benefit Shoes for Kids. A phone bank will also take place Thursday, August 15 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on KRQE News 13 and FOX NM.

For more information on KRQE Cares, click here. To donate to KRQE Cares Shoes for Kids, click here.






