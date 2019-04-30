Asian Pacific Islander American Heritage Festival in Albuquerque

The National Museum of Nuclear Science and History tells the story of the Atomic Age, from early development to today’s peaceful uses. It is a place to learn, think, imagine, and draw your own conclusions.

They will be partnering with Sandia National Laboratories Asian Leadership & Outreach committee to host the 23rd Annual Asian Pacific Islander American Heritage Festival. This festival celebrates the cultural traditions, ancestry, native languages and unique experiences represented among ethnic groups from Asia and the Pacific.

The festival will take place Saturday, May 11, 2019. For more information, click here.