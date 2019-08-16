As fall approaches, Water Authority offers landscaping and conservation tips

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- It seems like summer has come and gone in the blink of an eye and before you know it the scorching hot temperatures will be a thing of the past. Water Conservation Manager Carlos Bustos with the Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority visited the set to discuss landscaping tips.

To ensure a healthy landscape, Carlos recommends watering turf at least three times a week while you water trees twice a week. He says that as September approaches you’ll want to reduce your water usage.

In case of rain, the Water Utility Authority asks customers to skip watering that day. It is also recommended to water between the hours of 7 p.m. and 11 a.m. when temperatures are cooler and wind speeds are lower.

Additional Smart Water Tips can be found on the 505 Outside website.

Carlos explains that you can also improve irrigation efficiency for your turf by using High-Efficiency Rotating Sprinkler Nozzles. The nozzles minimize water waste and feature unique, multi-trajectory rotating streams that ensure water delivery at a steady rate.

Using these nozzles on any conventional spray head or pop up sprinkler offers up to 30% savings. The Water Authority offers irrigation efficiency rebates, click here to learn more.