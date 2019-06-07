As Albuquerque prepares for National Senior Games, volunteers needed

In just under a week the 2019 National Senior Games will kick off in Albuquerque. The games are the largest multi-sport event for senior athletes in the world.

Athletes will be able to compete in over 21 venues across the central regions of New Mexico including Albuquerque, Santa Fe, and Bernalillo. About 25,000 people will be visiting the state for the games, making the event a great way to highlight the beautiful state of New Mexico.

The Games will include athletes ages 50 and older, with the oldest being 103. The city estimates to receive over $17 million in direct spending as the result of the Games and a total of $34 million in overall economic impact.

The event is free to the public and the City of Albuquerque encourages all to attend. Volunteers are still needed for the event.

The Senior Games runs from June 14 to the 23.

