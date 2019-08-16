Tokeya Waci U’s artwork embodies the strength of Native American women

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The Santa Fe Indian Market is the largest and most highly acclaimed Native American art show in the world. Every year, an artist is selected to be featured on event merchandise.

This year’s theme honors the resilience of Native American women and one of those featured pieces by artist Tokeya Waci U entitled “Strength” fully embodies that theme.

Originally from Pine Ridge, South Dakota, this is Tokeya’s first time at the Santa Fe Indian Market. A natural artist, Tokeya explains he began his artistic journey at a young age and has studied a variety of mediums.

His newer works are ledger artwork pieces, a technique he learned through the use of art therapy. Tokeya’s work tackles issues within the Native American community such as missing and murdered indigenous women and their unheard voices.

“My drawing ‘Strength’, the one I’m getting recognized for, is talking mostly about honoring our women within our families. So this backbone of women, these teachings about love and compassion dates back to the beginning of time,” said Tokeya.

The 98th Annual Santa Fe Indian Market will be at the Santa Fe Plaza Saturday, August 17 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, August 18, 2019, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information about the event, click here.

View more of Tokeya Waci U’s artwork here.