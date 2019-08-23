Area Agency on Aging provides senior services within Bernalillo County

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Looking out for seniors in our community, the City of Albuquerque’s Area Agency on Aging has been tasked with developing a comprehensive needs assessment, program planning, and implementation and monitoring of all services to individuals age 60 and older.

Planner with the Department of Family and Community Services, Brian Alvarado explains the Area Agency on Agency was established in 1965 via the Older Americans Act. Each state has AAA which then provide services to those 60 and older.

One of those services is their home-delivered meals program which is provided through the Department of Senior Affairs straight to their door.

“We can’t forget about the population that maybe just can’t get around as well anymore,” said Alvarado.

Other essential services include adult daycare and homemaker respite which are designed to assist caregivers. Homemaker respite provides caregivers with a housekeeper to assist with light chores for three hours once a week.

For more information, click here. You can also learn more about services provided by the Area Agency on Aging by calling the Senior Information Line at 505-764-6400