Are you using the right clothes hanger?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Closets are one of the first places to get cluttered in your home.

One way to help keep your closet organized is by making sure you have and use the correct hangers. Certified Professional Organizer Miriam Ortiz y Pino suggests wooden hangers. She says they give a lot of room and breathability. She also says they don’t get tangled very easily.

Some have a notch on them to help slinky things stay on. They also are wide enough to hold a suit jacket or a big coat.

Pino also suggests getting specific hangers for pants and skirts that have clips on them. They help hold the items in place and minimize creasing.

However, plastic hangers are good for when you do the kid’s laundry. Parents can assign kids a color which just helps keep everyone organized.

