APS Title I Homeless Project offers multiple services to homeless children

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque has been dealing with a homeless issue for years. Every human being deserves a roof over their head regardless of the circumstances that have happened in their life.

The Albuquerque Public Schools Title 1 Homeless Project offers many crucial services to homeless children and their families.

The APS Title I Homeless Project offers many services to homeless children and their families, including:

  • Enrollment assistance
  • School supplies
  • School uniforms
  • After-school tutoring programs
  • Alphabet Alley Kids preschool and parental support programs
  • Summer experiential and reading/math programs
  • Referrals to Health Care for the Homeless, APS Clothing Bank, special education and Child Find

