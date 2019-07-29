APS Title I Homeless Project offers multiple services to homeless children

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque has been dealing with a homeless issue for years. Every human being deserves a roof over their head regardless of the circumstances that have happened in their life.
The Albuquerque Public Schools Title 1 Homeless Project offers many crucial services to homeless children and their families.
The APS Title I Homeless Project offers many services to homeless children and their families, including:
- Enrollment assistance
- School supplies
- School uniforms
- After-school tutoring programs
- Alphabet Alley Kids preschool and parental support programs
- Summer experiential and reading/math programs
- Referrals to Health Care for the Homeless, APS Clothing Bank, special education and Child Find