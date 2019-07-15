Anyone can join Albuquerque’s Coin Club

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People have admired and desired gold throughout the ages for its enduring beauty. People have killed for it and nations have gone to war over it.

The United States authorized a $10 gold coin as one of its first coins in 1792. The government also minted gold coins for circulation through 1932. Since then, the government has minted gold coins for commemorative issues and has recently issued gold bullion coins for sale to the public.

The Albuquerque Coin Club meets on the last Monday of the month, except for December. The meeting starts at 7 p.m. at the University of New Mexico Continuing Education Building on University Boulevard. Membership is open to anyone interested in numismatics.