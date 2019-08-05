Animal Welfare offers free microchip service for limited time

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department is offering to microchip dogs and cats for free. The offer is good to all residents of Albuquerque, however, the free service is only from August 6 through August 11.

No appointment is needed and pet owners interested can head to either the Westside Shelter or Eastside Shelter from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

In order to have your pets microchipped, pet owners must be 18-years-old and have a valid driver’s license. The pet’s microchip will be registered to the ID holder.

It is important to ensure that the details linked to your pet’s microchip remain up-to-date so the pet can be successfully identified. Animal Welfare shelters provide all-year-round free service to check on a pet’s microchip. Click here to learn more about the Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department.