Animal Welfare helping bring down the homeless pet rate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department open admission shelter has a lot to be proud of. From fiscal year 2018 to 2019, the shelter was able to find more homes for pets and reduce the number of animals who were euthanized or died in care.

Achieving the current lifesaving rate for homeless pets is attributed to the hard work and dedication of the Animal Welfare team which is made up of staff, volunteers and other community partners.

Animal Welfare continues to work with leading national organizations to further their lifesaving initiatives. Department Director Danny Nevarez stated, “while this is a great accomplishment and we should take a moment to celebrate reaching this benchmark, we are 100% focused on continued improvement. This fiscal year, Animal Welfare will focus on increasing our medical capacity, meeting behavioral and enrichment needs within the shelter, while simultaneously implementing programs that increase compliance and promote responsible pet ownership outside the shelter walls.”

