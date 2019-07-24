Animal Welfare celebrates Christmas in July with $5 pet adoptions

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- While they can’t make it snow, the City of Albuquerque’s Animal Welfare Department wants to celebrate Christmas in July another way, with special pet adoptions.

From Thursday, July 25 through Sunday, July 28, the adoption fee for all pets will be just $5. All adoptions also include spay/neuter, microchip, and all required vaccinations.

Marketing Manager Desiree Cawley explains that this special is a fun way to satisfy the craving for cooler weather during the summer heat and also reminds people of the holiday spirit of giving. Over 800 adorable pets are waiting to find their forever homes.

There are also opportunities to foster animals with the Animal Welfare Department. You can also donate pet items to the Department

