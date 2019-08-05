Angel Fire gearing up for third annual ‘Wine and Wagyu Weekend’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Giddy up for a weekend of wine, bbq and all things western with some of the most beautiful views in the state. Angel Fire is gearing up for their third annual Angel Fire Resort Wine and Wagyu Weekend.

The three-day western-themed food and wine event, sponsored by Texas-based A Bar N Ranch, will take place August 15-18, 2019. The festival will offer guests the best in Wagyu beef, fine wines and western hospitality with food samplings, live music, country dancing, and a deluxe Sunday Brunch.

The weekend will bring together renowned winemakers and some of Angel Fire’s finest chefs for a western three-day wine and food experience.

Before the weekend even begins, join Executive Chef, Paul Voboril Thursday, August 15, at the Summit of Angel Fire Resort for a VIP Wine & Wagyu Dinner. This VIP Dinner on the top of the ski mountain will include live chamber music entertainment by Music from Angel Fire.

Friday night tickets are available for the “Boots, Boogie, and BBQ,” a country-themed concert and dancing event at the Angel Fire Resort Country Club. On Saturday Cooking Demos start mid-morning at Frontier Park. Additionally, a wine seminar and a Grand Wine Tasting will take place on Saturday afternoon. The weekend will end with Sunday’s Bloody Good Bacon Brunch.

