Ancient Days of Worship Center has backpack giveaway

The Ancient of Day Worship Center works extremely hard on missions each year. Some of the missions include things such as Thanksgiving dinner for the homeless and gifts for those less fortunate during Christmas.

Their upcoming mission is a backpack fundraiser. The Backpack giveaway is on Saturday, August 3 from noon to 3 p.m. The goal is to give out 200 backpacks this year.

Chick-filet will donate 300 chicken sandwiches that are given to the families that attend the event. The Craftroom is donating bottled waters and soft drinks. Academy Mortgage is helping with some High School backpacks and supplies, in addition, some manpower this year.

The Fundraiser is on June 30th, proceeds go to Fundraiser, “Color your World at the Craftroom” 3 to 5 p.m. at 2809 Broadbent Pkwy.

If you are in need on backpacks and school supplies you can contact us at Ancient of Days Worship Center online.