An ‘Evening in Paradise’ takes place at Paradise Hills Park in Albuquerque

Residents living in northwest Albuquerque will have the opportunity to enjoy an “Evening in Paradise”. The event, hosted by Bernalillo County, is full of all sorts of fun, from food trucks and local dance groups to ziplines, arts, and craft vendors and face painting.

An ‘Evening in Paradise’ takes place Saturday, June 8 at Paradise Hills Park at 5801 Paradise Blvd. The event will take place the entire afternoon, in an event filled with food and family fun. An Open Space Dedication will take place as well as a ribbon cutting for park improvements, outstanding Citizen recognitions and the film “A Wrinkle in Time” will be showing.

Local dance groups and entertainers including the music of Mirage. A Santana Experience and Monica and the Krew. The festivities will begin Saturday, June 8 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Paradise Hills Park.

