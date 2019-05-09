An amazing historic adventure to open at the Albuquerque Museum

An amazing adventure awaits those who want to experience history through Albuquerque’s premier cultural institution. A new exhibition at the Albuquerque Museum “A Past Rediscovered: Highlights from the Palace of the Governors”, includes Spanish Colonial paintings, images from the dawn of photography to contemporary digital prints, nineteenth-century retablos and bultos, turn-of-the-century clothing, and rare books and maps.

This visual journey through time begins with one of The Palace’s largest and most important objects, the Segesser II hide painting which depicts the 1720 defeat of Spanish troops and their allies in present-day Nebraska. The stories continue to be told through objects such as letters from Billy the Kid, rare firearms, images of Ansel Adams capturing iconic landscapes, images of low riders, and Gustave Bauman’s prints, woodblocks and tools.

Admission is free on the opening day of the exhibit, Saturday, May 11, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Go to The Albuquerque Museum for more information.