Alta Mira supports individuals with developmental delays

For over 30 years, Alta Mira Specialized Family Services has been supporting individuals with developmental risks delays or disabilities.

Children between the ages of birth to 3 years old are eligible for a free developmental evaluation. If children are eligible for early intervention services, therapeutic services are provided in home by one of the 34 Early Intervention agencies across New Mexico.

Alta Mira Early Intervention serves Bernalillo and Torrance Counties. Children who are eligible for services if they are showing a 25% delay in their development, if they have a qualifying diagnosis, or if there are environmental risks in the home that could affect the child’s development

Alta Mira is now offering parenting classes. Their next parenting class, Parenting with Love and Logic, will begin July 10. To register visit the Alta Mira website at Altamiranm.org