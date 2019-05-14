Albuquerque United Football Club brings soccer opportunities for boy and girls

There are a lot of opportunities for young local soccer players and their families. The mission of the Albuquerque United Football Club is to create a fun and exciting environment around soccer.

The club recently launched a partnership with two major league soccer teams, The Portland Timbers and the Portland Thorns.

Albuquerque United Football Club (AUFC), the premier youth soccer club in Albuquerque which is recognized as one of the top Clubs in the western United States, has partnered with the Portland Timbers (part of the Major League Soccer men’s professional league) and the Portland Thorns (part of the National Women’s Soccer League).

This important new alliance provides unprecedented resources in youth soccer to AUFC’s members — and a first-ever pathway for the beginner through to the collegiate and professional exposure levels for both boys and girls in Albuquerque.

