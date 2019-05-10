Albuquerque to host 2019 National Senior Games

Albuquerque has been chosen to host the National Senior Games, the largest multi-sport event in the world for senior athletes. The National Senior Games Association’s mission is to promote healthy, active lifestyles for all aging Americans.

Held every two years since 1987, the games take place at host cities from coast to coast. Men and women ages 50 and over qualify at sanctioned state games.

City officials say they’re thrilled to be hosting this prestigious event and for the opportunity to deliver a great experience, showcase the city venues, and highlight the wonderful culture in New Mexico.

The city is already breaking records as it will have close to 14,000 athletes competing in 20 medal sports. The National Senior Games will take place June 14 through June 25.

