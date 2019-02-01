Albuquerque Singing Valentines Quartet is Giving the Gift of Love Through Song Video

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Before you know it, Valentine's day will be here. Are you still trying to decide what you should do for your significant other?

If that's you, the Albuquerque Singing Valentines want to help you out. The Albuquerque Singing Valentines are a quartet of some of the best singers the Southwest has to offer.

You can surprise your significant other as the Albuquerque Singing Valentines will show up to your place of choice, bearing gifts and sharing the gift of song, in a perfect four-part harmony.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to The New Mexico Youth Harmony Camp/ABCC.

You can make reservations online by clicking here, or by calling (505)-323-7464.