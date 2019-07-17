Albuquerque Museum’s 3rd Thursday event offers poetry and projects for entire family

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Every third Thursday of the month, the Albuquerque Museum hosts a 3rd Thursday event. This is a free after-hours program that features live music and performances, hands-on art activities for both adults and children as well as open gallery exhibits for viewing.

This month’s 3rd Thursday highlights the organization SeedBroadcast and their exhibition “Seed: Climate Change Resilience”. Associate Curator of Education at Albuquerque Museum Jessica Coyle showcased a plant project that the whole family can participate in.

Thursday’s activities will include a plant a seed and take it home project where participants will use soil, fruit, and seeds to create an ecosystem to develop your own plant. You can then take your creation home with you.

Coyle used nopales to create a biodegradable plant and explains during this 3rd Thursday, Albuquerque poet laureate Michelle Otero will perform a spoken word performance in the exhibition space. Musician David Garcia will perform musica nortena, and a yoga class will be offered in the history gallery.

3rd Thursday: Seed Stories will take place at Albuquerque Museum July, 18 from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. For more information on Albuquerque Museum 3rd Thursday, click here.

For additional information on Albuquerque Museum, click here.