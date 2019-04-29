Albuquerque gears up for the 34th Annual Run for the Zoo

It’s time to whip out those jogging shoes, cause the 34th annual run for the zoo is here.

Bank of America and New Mexico BioPark Society’s 34th Annual Run for the Zoo is on Sunday, May 5. This one-day, five-event fundraiser directly supports the ABQ BioPark.

With events for all ages and fitness levels, they offer a Half Marathon,10K Timed, 5K Timed, 5K Fitness Run/Walk, and a 1 Mile that journeys through the back of the Zoo. Run for the Zoo is capped at 12,000 athletes.

Registration is still available but may sell out soon, so you’ll want to register as soon as possible. Packet pickup will be held on Saturday, May 4, at Indian Pueblo Cultural Center. For more information, click here.