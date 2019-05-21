Albuquerque Fire Rescue offers non-emergency hotline

Emergency operators for 911 in Albuquerque field all sorts of calls, and in an effort to help out, Albuquerque Fire Rescue now has a new non-emergency phone number people can call with non-emergency questions.

The goal is to keep front line units available for the most critical calls. AFR says per capita, Albuquerque’s dispatch center is the 30th busiest in the nation. 505-244-FIRE (3473) will patch someone in for a non-emergency, for instance, an open burning call.

According to AFR, this will drastically reduce the amount of non-emergency calls. Last year there were more than 110,000 calls, most were to answer questions from the public and not life-threatening in nature.

By calling 505-244-3473, callers can report or inquire about such things as illegal fireworks, request a fire/medical report, inquire about car seat clinic information, and recruitment.

For more informatin on Albuquerque Fire Rescue, click here.