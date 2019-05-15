Albuquerque Economic Development inc helps companies grow

At Albuquerque Economic Development inc., the mission is to work to make the city the best it can be. To do that, it recruits business, helps local companies grow, and generates quality job opportunities.

Many people are so busy working in their businesses that they don’t have time to work on their businesses. Finding the time and capacity to connect with resources can sometimes be a challenge. That’s why the Albuquerque Forward Fund hosts the Connect to Success workshop every year.

The event, which features interesting topics from local experts, will help you cut through the noise to learn about important programs available to New Mexico businesses to help you hire and retain the best talent, increase revenue and grow your business.

The event is on Thursday, May 23, from 7:30 a.m. to noon at the Workforce Training Center at Central New Mexico Community College located at 5600 Eagle Rock Ave. NE, Albuquerque, NM 87113. A fee of $15 will cover catered breakfast. Go to Connect to Success for more information.