Albuquerque Crime Stoppers searches for kidnapping suspect

Albuquerque Police are looking for a man they suspect is responsible for kidnapping, aggravated battery, causing great bodily harm, receiving or transferring a stolen motor vehicle, and failure to register as a sex offender.

Authorities are searching for 38-year-old Darius Laron Gonzales who is accused of kidnapping a female victim at gun and knifepoint before sexually assaulting her and stealing her vehicle. The suspect in the crime was identified through DNA evidence.

Gonzales is a registered sex offender due to a similar incident that took place several years ago in San Juan County. Police say Gonzales has ties to San Juan County and has family in Aztec, New Mexico and Lubbock, Texas.

The public can help law enforcement solve crimes for a reward of up to $1,000. People can call 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and remain anonymous. Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers is a community program that relies on anonymous tips to solve crimes and to locate fugitives from justice.

To report a crime anonymously, call (505)843-7867 or submit a tip online at P3tips.com

