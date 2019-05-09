Albuquerque Crime Stoppers leads to another arrest

Albuquerque Crime Stoppers is making a big difference in the fight against crime. In early March, Mykl Chavez was featured. On May 1, Bosque Farms Police received an anonymous tip on his whereabouts and he was taken into custody without incident in Belen. Chavez was arrested for suspicion of Aggravated Battery and five additional warrants out of various agencies.

However, there are other crimes that are plaguing unsuspecting people in the community. The subject of “skimmers” is in the spotlight. APD’S organized crime unit is alerting people about an uptick in these crimes where criminals steal financial identities of others through the use of skimmer devices at ATM’s, gas station pumps and other credit or debit card readers. Albuquerque Police say it only takes seconds to do it. People are advised to pull on the reader, if it wiggles, stop the transaction and notify law enforcement.

Crime Stoppers pays rewards only for anonymous tips. Tipsters who identify themselves are not eligible for a reward. Crime Stoppers has sole discretion to decide the amount of any reward to be paid, from zero to $1,000, but no reward will be more than $1,000.

