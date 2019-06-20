Assist Crime Stoppers in solving three cases

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers is a community program that relies on anonymous tips to help solve crimes and to locate fugitives. Valid tips that lead to arrests could result in a monetary reward. This week’s segment will include an auto theft case from the Isleta Police Department and an APD fraud case.

An unknown male stole a green 1996 Ford F350 4-door pickup from the Isleta Casino & Resort parking lot on June 1, 2019. The suspect, who was wearing a 47 Raiders jersey, got into the truck whose engine was running.

The victim was standing near the vehicle and confronted the unknown suspect who then brandished a gun and drove off in the vehicle. A white Ford Escape that was being driven by an unknown female accomplice in a pink shirt drove behind the stolen pickup when exiting the casino property.

Surveillance video shows that the male and female suspect entered casino property in the white Escape that police believe was stolen. The male suspect was seen on camera speaking with another male who was wearing glasses, a green shirt and an unknown female wearing a black crop top; black leggings and a pink purse.

In a separate case, authorities are searching for information regarding a 2018 homicide. On the evening of October 6, 2018 Antonio Gomez was fatally shot in the outdoor common area of the Wainwright Manor Apartment Complex.

Several unknown individuals were seen fleeing the area on foot following the shooting. The subjects ran towards the Pearl at Spring Creek Apartments on 5600 Gibson Blvd.

Finally, on May 12, 2019, an unknown male suspect entered the Target retailer on 11120 Lomas Blvd and purchased a television using a stolen credit card. This credit card was taken during a residential burglary.

Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (505) 843-STOP. Anonymous tips can also be made at P3tips.com