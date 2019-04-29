Albuquerque Concert Band is all about the love of music

The Albuquerque Concert Band (ACB) is a community band that has been performing for over 40 years.

The ACB has approximately 85 members from all walks of life that come together every Monday night for a 2-hour rehearsal. They get together for the joy of music, for themselves and others.

Last year the ACB performed 16 concerts and in 15 of those concerts, they performed an entirely new program.

The ACB is a very special group of people that enjoy the love of music and performing. The ACB tries to give concerts with a lot of variety in the programming so everyone leaves the concert whistling a tune. There is always something for everyone.

The band plays marches, musicals, pop tunes, features guest artist, classic literature, and some contemporary selections. The ACB will be starting their summer series on Wednesday, June 5 at 7 p.m. The concerts are held at the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta Park.

They have plenty of grass to sit on and have dinner, they have air-conditioned restrooms, and there is plenty of parking. All summer ACB Concerts start at 7 p.m. and are free to the public. For more information, click here