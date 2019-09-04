Albuquerque Coin Club offers tips on coin collecting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) Do you or someone you know have coins that were handed down to them by a grandparent or great grandparent? Typically the people possessing these coins have no idea what they are or what they might be worth because the type of coin they see is no longer in circulation.

Phil Vitale, President of the Albuquerque Coin Club, says people should get a handbook to help identify the coin. Depending on the age, what it’s made of and the condition the coin may be worth a lot.

Vitale says there will be a member of the Albuquerque Coin Club at the New Mexico State Fair to answer anyone’s question about coins.

Click here to learn more about the Albuquerque Coin Club.