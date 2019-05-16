Albuquerque 7th grader raises funds to provide local children with shoes

Many are going above and beyond for the community. Local 7th grader, Ahava Greenhood needed to choose a cause in the community to donate to for her Bat Mitzvah project and is using her passion for running to help those in need.

An avid runner who participates in cross country, Ahava realized that many children don’t have running shoes. After partnering with the Assistance League of Albuquerque, she now is raising money for those without shoes, Ahava is calling her project Kicks 4 Kids which will donate all of the funds to the KRQE Cares Shoes for Kids program.

Her goal is to provide a class of 20 first graders with new running shoes. Ahava has a GoFundMe account that has raised just over $1,000 and also has about 20 more pairs of shoes that she will donate.

To donate to Ahava’s Kicks 4 Kids fundraiser, click here.